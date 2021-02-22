Cameron Diaz Surprises Longtime Friend Drew Barrymore for Her 46th Birthday

✖

Cameron Diaz just surprised her gal pal Drew Barrymore for her 46th birthday, along with a few other celebrities. The Charlie's Angels co-stars have been longtime friends and Diaz came through for her special day. The actress surprised her friend on The Drew Barrymore Show, an episode in which Barrymore had no idea what was going to happen.

"Hi, it's my birthday. I'm so excited," she said in a teaser for the episode. "I love birthdays, and we all thought it would be a really fun idea if I didn't know anything that was going to happen today. How cool is that?" Diaz, along with other big names like David Letterman, Steven Spielberg and Jimmy Fallon all surprised her as well. When Diaz showed up, she shared a few stories involving the two.

"We have spent so many birthdays together," Diaz shared. "Usually we get to actually be together. We are not big gift-givers, we're more about experience, so we always try to go someplace and do something with the girls and be together. Cook, eat, hang and stay up all night and just have the best time." Barrymore then admitted to her fans and audience that Diaz is the only friend she'll allow to spoon her in bed.

"I don't like co-sleeping with anyone, it's a thing," Barrymore revealed. "I don't know why but it's my thing. If it's like a lover then obviously that's different, but no friends. I will sleep in a bathtub, I've slept on a pool table, like you name it, but this one.... oh my gosh." She then added, "We've lived together for periods of time, been roommates. I've slept in a tent while my fever was breaking on a Chilean mountain in a thunderstorm in, like, Patagonia. I mean, yeah, we've been everywhere together."

Barrymore then shared that her nickname "Poo Poo" for Diaz came from "classic boy humor" and it "just evolved into a true term of endearment." "When we're at a restaurant she'll say to the waiter, "Ask Poo Poo what she wants," Diaz explained. "And people will be like, 'What?' We call each other Poo Poo. I call her Poo Poo. She's in my phone as Poo Poo."

Diaz said that the "great joy" of her life is their friendship and said she truly enjoys celebrating her friend on her birthday. Barrymore then told Diaz, "You've made me a better person my whole life. And you've seen me through everything. Ugly, beautiful, loss, life, birth."