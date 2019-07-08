Cameron Boyce: Late Disney Channel Star Reportedly Suffered From Epilepsy

Late Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce reportedly suffered from epilepsy before his untimely death. According to a new report from TMZ, the actor had been previously diagnosed with the illness, and it caused him to have seizures. Over the weekend, Boyce suffered a fatal seizure in his sleep and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after his roommate found him unresponsive and called for emergency services.
Following the news of his tragic passing, many fans, friends, and acquaintances of the Boyce have spoken out about how wonderful of a person he was.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“I had the opportunity to meet Cameron Boyce at this year’s Courage Awards and through his work with [It’s On Us]. He was filled with so much light and served as a tremendous role model for young people. He’s gone far too soon,” Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said of the fallen star. “[Dr. Jill Biden] and I are sending our prayers to his family.”
View this post on Instagram
“Shine on, Bright Star” Hollywood, CA. 1.5.2019 It is with a heavy heart that I must bid this young man, @thecameronboyce, a peaceful journey on his trip to the great beyond. I met Cameron working in Hollywood- we did some acting together for an upcoming production. Cameron was a Disney child actor, now growing into a young man- he was just 20 years old when he died last night of natural causes due to an ongoing medical condition. Despite being famous as a child star, he was as about as down to earth as a person could get, which greatly impressed me- there was absolutely zero sense of entitlement about him. We had a lot of laughs on set, not to mention good talks on the nature & perils of fame. Cameron was incredibly talented- he could dance, sing, & was a brilliant actor with a great sense of humor & a genuine curiosity about the world- just truly a joy to watch perform. I would watch him on set doing his thing & think “Man- he’s SO GOOD.” Incidentally, his paternal grandmother, Jo Ann (Allen) Boyce, is a Civil Rights icon, one of the first 12 African-Americans to attend an integrated high school in the south, in 1956- I believe that this sort of upbringing lead to his strength of character, & philanthropic nature. Although he & I came from very different worlds- the Disney scene & the heavy metal music world are pretty much polar opposites- we got along well & I was really looking forward to seeing & working with him again. I extend my most sincere condolences to Cameron’s family & friends. The world needs more socially aware & kind hearted young men, & we certainly lost a good one last night. I took this photo on set- you can see the kindness in his eyes. Safe journey, bro- see you on the other side. #ripcameronboyce #Leica #LeicaCamera #LeicaCameraUSA #LeicaM #LeicaM10P #LeicaM10Ptyp3656 #🔴📷 #Summilux #Summilux50mm #LeicaCraft #MyLeicaJourney #MKexplore #drandallblythe #RatsEyesPhotography #HoneTheAesthetic
Following his passing, the Disney Channel honored Boyce with a video tribute on their Instagram page, adding in the caption, “Rest in peace dear friend, you’ll be in our hearts forever.”
Boyce was 20 years old at the time of his death. At this time, no funeral or memorial arrangements appear to have been announced.