Cameron Boyce: Late Disney Channel Star Reportedly Suffered From Epilepsy

Late Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce reportedly suffered from epilepsy before his untimely death. According to a new report from TMZ, the actor had been previously diagnosed with the illness, and it caused him to have seizures. Over the weekend, Boyce suffered a fatal seizure in his sleep and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after his roommate found him unresponsive and called for emergency services.

Following the news of his tragic passing, many fans, friends, and acquaintances of the Boyce have spoken out about how wonderful of a person he was.

“I had the opportunity to meet Cameron Boyce at this year’s Courage Awards and through his work with [It’s On Us]. He was filled with so much light and served as a tremendous role model for young people. He’s gone far too soon,” Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said of the fallen star. “[Dr. Jill Biden] and I are sending our prayers to his family.”

Following his passing, the Disney Channel honored Boyce with a video tribute on their Instagram page, adding in the caption, “Rest in peace dear friend, you’ll be in our hearts forever.”

Boyce was 20 years old at the time of his death. At this time, no funeral or memorial arrangements appear to have been announced.