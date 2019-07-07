Cameron Boyce: ‘Grown Ups’ Star Salma Hayek Reacts to On-Screen Son’s Death

Cameron Boyce’s on-screen mother, Salma Hayek is expressing her utmost sympathies following the death of the 20-year-old actor who was revealed to have died Sunday morning after suffering a seizure stemming from a previously diagnosed medical condition.

Hayek took to Instagram on Sunday to share a images with Boyce from their shared time on the set of the film, alongside a caption that tore at the hearts of fans who chimed in with their own condolences over the abrupt loss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in [Grown Ups 1 and 2] and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family,” Hayek wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jul 7, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

Sandler, Boyce’s on-screen father in the comedy franchise, took to Twitter Sunday morning to express his heartbreak over the loss, admitting how much he “loved that kid.”

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler shared in a note posted to the account. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Fans of Boyce and the Grown Ups film reached out to Sandler personally with their condolences, while others took to the platform to ruminate with fans alike over their favorite moments from the movies.

Boyce’s teenage co-star in the comedy franchise, Nadji Jeter — who played the son of Chris Rock and Maya Rudolph‘s characters — took to social media Sunday with a plethora of messages dedicated to young star, expressing his heartbreak over the sudden loss.

“I lost my little brother [Cameron Boyce],” he wrote, starting at 5:10 a.m. ET to his account. In a tweet that followed just seconds later, Jeter wrote, “I love you little bro” alongside the hashtag, “b-boy truth,” tagging Boyce’s account. What followed almost five hours later was a tweet by Jeter noting he was “sicc” (sic) over the news. In the hours since, Jeter took to Twitter to share a number of images from the set of the two Grown Ups films from 2010 and 2013, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Grown Ups 2 co-star, Nick Swardson also commented on the loss, retweeting Sandler’s message with the caption, “Heart broken. He was the kindest.”

The young star’s death was revealed late Saturday night by family, revealing how Boyce — who just celebrated his birthday on May 28 — died in his sleep due to a seizure brought on by “an ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the Boyce family rep told ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Photo credit: Steve Granitz / Getty Images