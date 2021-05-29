Cameron Boyce Fondly Remembered by Friends, Fans and Family on Late Actor's Birthday

✖

Family and friends of Cameron Boyce are remembering him on what would've been his 22nd birthday. His father Victor Boyce and friends shared a series of touching tributes on social media to mark the occasion. "This is the way I will always remember him. So happy, so full of love for his family and friends. I miss him more than words can describe and I dream about him often," his father captioned the post, which featured a photo of the actor as a baby.

The duo was all smiles in the picture. "His beautiful spirit lives on through all the people that love him and continue to support us as a family," he continued. "For that I am eternally grateful." Friends of the family like Skai Jackson's mother Kiya Cole and Yara Shahidi sent along their love in the comments. Boyce died suddenly in July 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep. His family confirmed he suffered from epilepsy and was being treated for it at the time of his death. His parents have since created a foundation in his honor that seeks to find a cure for the disease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Boyce (@thevictorboyce)

Boyce's former Descendants co-star Dove Cameron also offered some heartfelt words for his birthday. "everything feels intimately normal in times like these, mundane even, i'm 17 again and you are 14 and we have just met," she wrote under a series of photos and videos with Cameron. "we will pass each other on our way to our respective sets in the morning, each morning, and we'll share a mischievous twinkle about everything that lies ahead of us. i still have years to love you more than i would then, we still have years."

"forever," she continued, before adding, "i'll never understand and my head aches most days so i try to lay down the burden of making sense of it. but i hold your body in mine forever, everywhere i go, i hold you, i carry you lovingly, willingly. i am lucky for this. we are all better for it."