Cameron Boyce Posted Eerie Photo in Bed Just Days Before He Died

As the world mourns for Cameron Boyce, one of his last Instagram posts strikes fans as slightly eerie. The actor passed away in his sleep this weekend, leaving behind a photo of himself looking sad and distant in bed. Boyce, a Disney Channel star on the rise, was just 20.

Boyce’s family announced his passing on Saturday, in a statement first published by ABC News. The young actor reportedly died due to complications with a medical condition that has not yet been specified. The family did remark that Boyce “passed away in his sleep,” which strikes some fans as odd given the Instagram post he left behind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo came just a week before Boyce’s passing. The actor’s only caption was a celebratory emoji of a face wearing a party hat and blowing a party horn. It seemed ironic, as in the picture Boyce wore a sleepy, solipsistic expression. The covers were pulled up to his chin and a hat covered the top of his head.

Fans filled the comment section with mourning, and more than a few urged Boyce to “wake up.” A few noted the eerie coincidence of his bed-side photo and the fact that he passed away in his sleep. Some even wondered whether he might have passed in the same bed.

“It seems like yesterday I was watching this boy on Disney channel, and he’s gone now bro,” one fan wrote. “RIP.”

Boyce’s family has asked fans for privacy as they work through the complex emotions associated with their loss. In a statement to reporters, a spokesperson for the family noted that Boyce had shared his kindness and compassion with fans.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” they said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the family concluded.

Disney released a statement as well, paying special attention to Boyce’s charitable work in recent years.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” a Disney spokersperson said. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed,” the statement finished.