Caitlyn Jenner Reveals ‘Authentic’ ’10 Year Challenge’ Photos

Caitlyn Jenner’s may have just won the social media 10-Year Challenge.

The I Am Cait star took to Instagram Tuesday to contribute her 10-Year Challenge post — a viral trend that has given celebrities and social media users a chance to show off how they have changed in the last years — showing off her transition.

Jenner posted photos of herself before and after her gender confirmation surgery, which she underwent back in January 2017.

“Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself,” Jenner wrote on the caption of the post, featuring a photo of herself before transitioning on the left and a recent photo of herself on the right.

Fans of the reality star took to the comments section to compliment her for her contribution to the online trend.

“Love that you posted this!!” one user commented.

“Own it! You’re courage is an inspiration!” Another user commented.

The reality television personality opened up about her surgery in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, where she said the procedure “was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.”

The book brought some drama to her life when some of her claims against ex-wife Kris Jenner caused a rift between Caitlyn and her stepdaughters, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

In 2017, the Olympic gold medalist opened up about her relationship with her estranged daughters, claiming she had “lost all relationship with them… I don’t talk to any of them anymore.”

Since then the family has moved past their animosity, with Caitlyn and her close friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins attending Kim Kardashian West’s Christmas Eve party.

The Kardashian sister said during an appearance on Monday’s episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that there is no more bad blood between them and Caitlyn.

Jenner has also been the subject of dating speculation with Hutchins, though the pair insist that they are just friends who “share a life together.”

Hutchins said during an interview on The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo in October that although the friends live together, there is no need to think of the status of their relationship.

“I don’t think we need to talk about, ‘Is it romantic or not?’” she said. “We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together.”

Jenner first confirmed her transition from male to female, revealing her new identity as Caitlyn in June 2015.