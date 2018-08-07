Caitlyn Jenner Facelift Addiction Rumor Debunked

Contrary to a popular report, Caitlyn Jenner is not addicted to getting facelifts.

“Caitlyn’s Obsessed With Perfection,” reads a headline from OK! magazine, which also reports that Jenner has “developed a serious addiction to facelifts since she began transitioning in 2015,” adding that “it’s gotten so bad that her skin is starting to look lumpy and unnatural.”

“Caitlyn can’t smile and her cheeks and chin look deformed,” the outlet’s unnamed source is quoted as saying. The outlet continues that Jenner is “going overboard” and that “those close to her” are “terrified.”

“Caitlyn keeps finding things she needs to fix… She’s booking even more appointments. She doesn’t know when to stop!” the source reportedly said. “If she doesn’t stop, she could ruin her face for good.”

The publication does not name its source, nor does it give any specific procedures that Jenner has allegedly had done. Gossip Cop, which frequently debunks unverified rumors about celebrities, reported that it’s highly unlikely Jenner is actually addicted to facelifts, as a single surgery can take up to six weeks to recover from, and Jenner is seen out and about quite frequently.

For example, last week the former Olympian was spotted getting dinner in Hollywood, with no evidence that she was recovering from frequent surgeries. What’s more is that the only time in the last year that she’s had noticeable work done on her face was in March when she shared a photo of her nose after she had skin cancer removed.

Gossip Cop also proved false the accusation that she “can’t smile.” Just this week, she was seen smiling in an Instagram Story she did with daughter Kylie, and in a video posted at the end of June, she smiled quite a bit.

A representative for Jenner also told Gossip Cop that the report from OK!, which has reported false information about Jenner before, is untrue.

In 2015, Jenner discussed her facial feminization surgery when she made her official debut as Caitlyn. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said the operation took 10 hours and twice as long as expected. She said that she initially had a panic attack following the surgery, but after speaking with a counselor, put the second-guessing behind her.

“If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, ‘You just blew your entire life. You never dealt with yourself,’ and I don’t want that to happen,” she told Vanity Fair.

The facial surgery was the final step of Jenner’s transition. Vanity Fair reported that she did not have genital surgery, although she did take hormones that resulted in breast growth and had undergone procedures for facial hair removal.