Burt Reynolds Mourned on Social Media: ‘Long Live the Bandit’

The death of Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds Thursday at the age of 82 sent shockwaves among fans on social media.

The celebrated actor and musician reportedly died of a heart attack, though an official coroner’s report will likely be released in the next few days. He passed away Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor was prominent for his roles on films such as Deliverance, The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit. He received an Oscar nomination when he played the role of porn director Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights in 1997, The Hollywood Reporter writes, and was the No. 1 box-office attraction for a five year stretch in the late 1970s.

The actor first stepped into Hollywood in 1961’s George Hamilton-led Angel Baby. That same year he also made an appearance on Armored Command.

As news of the star’s death broke, fans took to Twitter to express the grief for Reynolds’ death.

“Gutted Burt Reynolds has died. Long live the Bandit,” one fan wrote.

Gutted Burt Reynolds has died. Long live the Bandit. — Barnett (@barnett78) September 6, 2018

“Man dude my favorite Smokey & the Bandit Burt Reynolds is gone, may you Rest In Peace,” another fan wrote, adding sad and crying emojis.

“In shock over the news of Burt Reynolds’ passing. RIP Bandit,” another user wrote.

“Not Burt Reynolds! Grew up loving Smokey and the Bandit when I was a kid. Another of the greats taken from us.”

Not Burt Reynolds! Grew up loving Smokey and the Bandit when I was a kid. Another of the greats taken from us. #RIP #BurtReynolds — Chris Searle (@SearlyC82) September 6, 2018

“Ah, man, Burt Reynolds died? This is a bummer,” another user wrote. “I remember fondly my visit to the Burt Reynolds Museum in Central Florida.”

“This year is taking away too many good people!” wrote another user. “And now Burt Reynolds….. RIP”

This year is taking away too many good people! And now Burt Reynolds….. RIP //t.co/ULBgbvV2ca — Sachin B (@sachinbee) September 6, 2018

Reynolds’ first major film came with the release of 1972’s Deliverance, about a group of friends who set out on an excursion into the wilderness and end up getting much more than they bargained for.

In 1972 Reynolds made The Longest Yard, a movie about prison inmates who take on prison guards in a football match. That film was remade in 2005 with Reynolds turning up yet again.

A few years later, Reynolds starred in the career-defining film Smokey and the Bandit alongside Sally Field. The film has gone on to be maybe his most recognizable role of all-time.

“RIP Burt Reynolds,” a user eulogized on Twitter, “I grew up on his movies and still love them, 10/4 good buddy, Bandit out.”

RIP Burt Reynolds, I grew up on his movies and still love them, 10/4 good buddy, Bandit out pic.twitter.com/3mR5adpXvT — AJ Phink (@CardinalPhink) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds is survived by his adopted son Quinton.