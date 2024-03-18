Buckingham Palace Responds to King Charles Death Report

King Charles III is alive, despite reports to the contrary. After a Russian news organization shared a news report Monday claiming His Majesty had died, Buckingham Palace got involved to set the record straight, confirming that the report is false and the monarch, who is currently battling cancer, is alive.

"We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business," the palace shared in a statement to the Russian state-run TASS news agency, per the New York Post. Multiple British embassies also denied the report, with the social media account for the British embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake." In a similar statement, the U.K.'s embassy in Azerbaijan wrote, "We inform that the reports about the death of King Charles III are fake!"

The statements came after the Russian media outlet shared a statement that appeared to be official correspondence from the palace, even featuring the 75-year-old monarch's official seal. The statement read, "The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon." No further information was provided. According to The Guardian, rumors of Charles' death gained more traction after the report was shared on a Telegram channel used by Vedomosti, once Russia's most respected business newspaper. The report included a photo of the monarch in ceremonial military uniform with the caption, "British King Charles III has died." The news soon spread through Russian internet channels, including Readovka, a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel with more than 2.35 million subscribers.

According to the Post, the outlets that issued the inaccurate reports have since issued corrections, with the Telegram channel Mash writing, "Abort, we spoke too soon, the announcement turned out to be a fake. Let us remember that a few months ago he was diagnosed with cancer and performed surgery on his prostate."

Charles' health has made headlines in recent weeks after Buckingham Palace first announced on Jan. 17 that His Majesty "sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," which was described as "benign," and would undergo "a corrective procedure." In early February, the Palace revealed, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." The King is currently receiving outpatient treatment for his cancer and has continued with his duties as monarch.