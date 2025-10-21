Bryant Gumbel Hospitalized, ‘Medical Emergency’ Reported

Former Today cohost Bryant Gumbel was allegedly hospitalized after a “medical emergency” yesterday.

A new TMZ report says the 77-year-old TV personality was transported out of his Manhattan apartment building on a gurney just after 9 PM on Monday night. He remains in the hospital as of this afternoon.

According to the report, a family member told TMZ that Bryant is “okay” for now, but no further details are known on his condition at this time other than the fact that he is reportedly still being treated for the emergency.

Gumbel is best known for his 15 years of hosting Today on NBC alongside Katie Couric and Jane Pauley, where he won several Emmys. He was the third longest serving host of Today, just after Couric and Matt Lauer.

He was also an accomplished sportscaster, and created the wildly popular and award-winning sports investigative journalism series Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on HBO, which was called “flat out TV’s best sports program” while it was airing and earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sports Emmys.

He is also known for being one of the first to break the news of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as Gumbel was hosting The Early Show when the attacks occurred on September 11, 2001.

In addition, his brother Greg Gumbel was an incredibly successful sportscaster too, as he was the first Black man to do play-by-play and color commentary for a Super Bowl when he hosted Super Bowl XXXV in 2001. He died late last December from pancreatic cancer at 78 years old.