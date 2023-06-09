Bryan Cranston Clarifies Report Detailing His Retirement Plans

Bryan Cranston is setting the record straight. After the news broke that Cranston would be retiring, the Breaking Bad star felt it necessary to insert himself into the frenzied news cycle to correct some misconceptions. In a June 9 Instagram post, he addressed the rumor: "Hey everyone, I hope this little message finds you well. Some news came out that wasn't entirely clear…even to me. So I wanted to set the record straight. I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap – 70! I'm not even sure what 'pausing' means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things; First, it will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven't been able to in the last 25 years…not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into – well, let's be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences."

"Secondly," Cranston continued, "it gives me a sort of 'reset' in my career. I've had such an unbelievable ride for over two decades – with playing characters on TV, films, and on stage that I could only have dreamt about…until it actually happened. I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I'm beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I'm being offered. So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way. I will unplug from social media, step off the hamster wheel of business, and dive into the classic novels that I've always promised myself I would read but haven't…But before that happens, I've got some unfinished business."

He added, "Several films are coming out soon that I'm very proud of, I am producing a few stories for TV that I really love, and I am circling my attention on returning to Broadway – but this time in a new light…more on that later. For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career. I never take my good fortune for granted. I am blessed, and man, do I know it. I wish all of you well…and I'll see you down the road." Cranston revealed his plans in a recent interview with British GQ, saying that by 2026, he plans to retire with his wife of 34 years Robin Dearden temporarily. He told the outlet among his retirement plans is to sell his half of the successful Dos Hombres Mezcal Tequila line he co-owns with his former co-star Aaron Paul, and close his production company, Moonshot Entertainment. "I want to change the paradigm once again," he told British GQ. "For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."