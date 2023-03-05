Bruce Willis' Wife Lashes out At Paparazzi Over Treatment of 'Die Hard' Star

Emma Heming Willis, actor Bruce Willis' wife, implored paparazzi to stop yelling or distracting her husband when he is out and about with his family and friends. "It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," she said Saturday in an Instagram video. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space." She added, "For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband asking him how he's doing or whatever — the woohoo-ing and the yippee ki yays … just don't do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely."

A year ago, Willis' family, which includes Emma, 45, Demi Moore, and five daughters, announced the 67-year-old had been diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disease that impacts communication and cognition. There has been a progression to dementia since then. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update," the family said in a statement at the time. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The Willis family statement added, "FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research." Willis' wife's video was filmed after the media hindered his rare public appearance in Santa Monica. "To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world … Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below," wrote Emma in the video's caption.