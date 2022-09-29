Bruce Willis Makes Troubling Acting Decision Amid Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis has made quite an interesting move regarding his film legacy. The Telegraph reported that Willis has become one of the first Hollywood stars to sell his rights to the US firm Deepcake, which makes "digital twins" for use on screen. This means that Willis, who previously announced his retirement from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis, could appear in movies in the future without ever actually stepping foot onto a set.

Willis has been a part of a project thanks to deepfake technology in the past. As Collider noted, he was in an advertisement for a Russian phone service, MegaFon, in 2021. Although, he was in the advertisement after deepfake technology superimposed his likeness on another performer's body who was actually on set to film. Willis released a statement about his decision, saying that he came around to the idea after being a part of the aforementioned advertisement.

"I liked the precision with which my character turned out. It's a mini-movie in my usual action-comedy genre. For me, it is a great opportunity to go back in time," Willis' statement, which was published on Deepcake's website, read. "With the advent of modern technology, even when I was on another continent, I was able to communicate, work and participate in the filming. It's a very new and interesting experience, and I thank our entire team."

This move comes months after it was revealed that Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. In March, the actor's family announced that he was "stepping away" from the acting industry due to this diagnosis, which affects his cognitive abilities. The statement read, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the statement continued. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that." The message was signed by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.