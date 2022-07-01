Bruce Willis Addresses His Continued Work After Aphasia Diagnosis in Lawyer Statement

Despite his aphasia diagnosis, Bruce Willis' attorney is revealing why the legendary actor opted to keep working. In response to allegations that Willis' frequent collaborator director Randall Emmett pushed the actor to work amid his health issues, Willis' attorney Martin Singer told the Los Angeles Times it's quite the contrary. "My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work," the statement reads. "Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic," he added.

Willis, 67, starred alongside Megan Fox in Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Emmett directed. He played the role of an FBI agent racing to rescue his partner (Fox) from a serial killer, whose path they cross while investigating a sex-trafficking ring in Florida. The Pulp Fiction star completed five additional movies with Emmett before announcing his retirement earlier this year as his health began to decline. Emmett and Willis have collaborated on at least 25 projects.

In March, Willis' family announced that he was "stepping away" from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others. Many people have aphasia as a result of stroke, but it's unclear if Willis had a stroke.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family added. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."