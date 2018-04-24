Brooke Burke All Smiles Heading to Lunch With Mystery Man

Three weeks after announcing her split with David Charvet, former Dancing With The Stars host Brooke Burke was seen on a lunch date with a new man in Malibu on Sunday.

The Daily Mail published photos of the 46-year-old Burke with 36-year-old British actor and TV host Oliver Trevena. She was all smiles on their way to Soho Malibu in beautiful weather.

Burke wore platform sandals, a black shirt and black-and-white striped pants. Trevena wore white pants and sneakers to go with a white shirt and a black leather jacket.

Trevena and Burke also went to the first weekend of Coachella together on April 17. “Already missing Coachella adventures w/ this one! @brookeburke,” Trevena wrote on his Instagram page, alongside a photo with Burke. “Fun times at the @allsaints x @interscope estate!”

Trevena previously dated Laura Vandervoort. They were engaged from 2014 to 2015 before breaking it off.

On April 6, Burke filed for divorce from her former DWTS co-host Charvet. The two married in 2011, five years after they got engaged. They have two children, 11-year-old daughter Heaven Rain and 10-year-old son Shaya Braven. Burke also has two children from her previous marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

Burke waited a few days to publicly address the split in a blog post for ModernMom.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing,” Burke wrote. “We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

She said there was nothing “sensational” about the divorce and fans should not expect to hear any “scandalous” information about their split.

Burke later told Steve Harvey it is still “very fresh and vulnerable for me.”

She continued, “But my goal and my prayer is to move forward with an open heart and to take the beautiful memories and to learn from the challenges that I faced and not to bring all the baggage, which is mine, and pass it on to someone else whenever that day comes.”