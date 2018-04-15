Former ‘DWTS’ Host Brooke Burke Posts Photo With Mystery Man One Week After Filing for Divorce

A week after filing for divorce from David Charvet, former Dancing with the Stars host Brooke Burke is back on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo with quite a hunk: makeup artist Spencer Barnes.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old Burke shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a Sketchers commercial she made last year. The photo showed Burke with a huge smile, alongside Barnes and hairstylist Jonathan Hansousek.

“Squad selfie! [Throwback Thursday] dressing room shenanigans for [Skechers] commercial. Do I really smile that big?” Burke wrote.

Burke filed for divorce from Charvet on April 6. The couple started dating in 2005 and became engaged in 2006, before finally tying the knot in 2011. They share two children, 11-year-old Heaven Rain and 10-year-old Shaya Braven. She also has two daughters from her previous marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

It took Burke a few days to make a public statement on the split. She waited until Monday to blog about the separation on ModernMom.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing,” Burke wrote. “We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

Burke said there was nothing “sensational” that led to the divorce and there will not be any “scandalous” information surfacing about the split.

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons,” Burke wrote. “It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”

She also thanked fans for their “love and support.”

In a 2017 interview with New You, Burke said she “regretted” having one marriage that did not work because the impact divorce has on children.

“I regret having a marriage that didn’t work, because divorce is ‘forever’ for children,” Burke said at the time. “I regret that my two oldest daughters have to grow up knowing that sometimes a family falls apart. That’s my heartbreaking life lesson. But I’m happy that they can see love now.”

Burke has also shared new bikini and vacation photos since the split.

Although she is no longer on DWTS, Burke is still busy with her new fitness app, Brooke Burke Body.

