Brody Stevens’ Cause of Death Revealed as Apparent Suicide

Comedian and actor Brody Stevens’ cause of death has been revealed as an apparent suicide.

According to The Blast, Stevens died sometime around midday on Friday, and his body was found a little before 1 p.m. PT, according to sources close to the investigation.

His cause of death is reportedly being investigated as a suicide by hanging, based on audio from a police dispatch call.

Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody. #brodystevens pic.twitter.com/IYvo0wmWrt — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) February 22, 2019

Stevens was a beloved stand-up comedian who appeared on shows such as Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, and Last Call with Carson Daly.

He also starred in his own Comedy Central series, titled Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!, and somewhat regularly appeared on Chelsea Lately.

#RIPBrodyStevens he was so funny and weird and vulnerable and wild and kind. Every time he was onstage it was an adventure. Here’s some comics talking about what made him so special. //t.co/wbUNaZgJ2f — nick kroll (@nickkroll) February 22, 2019

Stevens also turned up in a handful of films, including The Hangover, Due Date, and The Hangover Part II.

Following news of his death, many of his friends and peers took to social media to memorialize him and lament his passing.

If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this. #RIPBrodyStevens #818ForLife pic.twitter.com/n1jQhXdOIz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2019

“It feels so pathetic to do this on twitter but i don’t know where else to. This is so sad , a real loss of a strange and genuine talent and sweet man. F— im knocked for a loop. Brody Stevens was one of a kind,” comedian Moshe Kasher wrote.

“Comedians as a collective are hard to make laugh. But Brody Stevens grabbed our attention at every show. No one will make anyone laugh by reading off IMDb credits like he can. RIP to a legend,” Solomon Georgio added.

Brody Stevens was singular. Nobody else like him. Always sweet and kind.

Always super hilarious. He said to me last year: “I heard there’s a gif of us fist-bumping. You know computers, link it to me!”. I searched for it and here it is. #RipBrodyStevens #818 pic.twitter.com/hMGCMvoeD7 — Jonah Ray Rodrigues (@jonahray) February 22, 2019

Stevens had no been shy about his struggles with mental health and depression, but reportedly told friends in the last few months that he had stopped taking medication because he felt like it was impacting his creativity.

His father passed away in 1997. He is survived by his mother.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.