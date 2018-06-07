Brody Jenner ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ Dad Caitlyn Jenner Skipped His Wedding

Brody Jenner is disappointed that his dad Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t at his wedding to longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter last week, but he isn’t surprised.

“It was a big disappointment,” Brody told PEOPLE following his tropical island wedding last week. “Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year.”

Caitlyn was originally going to attend the wedding, but was pulled away last minute due to work commitments. She plans to throw her son and his new bride a party in Los Angeles this summer.

Ultimately, Brody admits “I wasn’t surprised” by his dad’s absence from the wedding, adding, “I’m pretty used to her doing that sort of thing.”

Brody’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also absent from the nuptials, as previously reported.

Before the wedding, Brody revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars “never even RSVP’d” to the nuptials. His brothers Burt Jenner and Brandon Jenner did attend.

“We sent them an invite but we never heard back,” he said of his sisters. “I would have loved to have had them there.”

The famous siblings don’t appear to be especially close. Brody previously told TMZ that it had been “a couple years” since he spent time with Kylie, admitting that he didn’t even know his little sister, who welcomed daughter Stormi alongside boyfriend Travis Scott in February, was pregnant.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” he said. “Now that I’ve found out, for sure, I’d love to see her.”

Despite her absence at the ceremony itself, Caitlyn attended the bridal shower, as shown on social media, and approves of Carter.

Brody proposed to Carter in May 2016 after two years dating, with the new husband sharing a sweet post on Instagram to announce the news.

“I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he wrote, calling Carter his “best friend.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Brody Jenner