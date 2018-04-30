Britney Spears Performs Racy Dance Moves in New Video

Britney Spears was back to uploading videos of her workout routine on Thursday, uploading a video of herself in tight white shorts and a pink sports bra performing a dance routine.

The video broke 250,000 likes in less than an hour.

The pop star has been hard at work training for her new music tour, posting numerous videos of her new workout routine.

“Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the Piece of Me Tour!” Spears wrote in a video post from April 24.

Along with training, Spears helped her baby sister Jamie Lynne Spears celebrate the birth of her second daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, on April 12.

“I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to [Jamie Lynn Spears] and the whole family — I love you all so much!!!” Spears wrote in an Instagram post of Jamie Lynne holding her baby.

Elsewhere in her life, the 36-year-old has found herself in a heated legal argument with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has approached her legal team over renegotiating their child support deal.

A source told Us Weekly Spears and her team sent an updated child support proposal in March, but it was “flatly rejected” by Federline.

“Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kevin has flatly rejected it,” the insider said.

“Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons,” the source added.

Federline is now reportedly asking for “a once yearly income and expense declaration from Britney including most recent tax returns filed” and is looking to come up with a new number based on those requests. The source indicated it’s possible the case winds up in court.

The two were married from 2004-07, and the settlement made at th time ruled Spears would give Federline $20,000 in child support to provide for their two sons Jayden and Sean. That number was determined by how much Spears was making at the time, which was significantly lower than when they first got married due to her dealing wiht mental health issues and not producing music for several years.

Since the divorce she’s put out four new albums and earned a residency in Las Vegas, which reportedly earned her $15 million annually.