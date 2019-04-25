Britney Spears Spotted Leaving Mental Health Facility With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears was seen leaving a mental health facility with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after a 30-day stay Thursday.

Asghari picked up Spears at the facility, and can be seen in the passenger seat of his car in a photo published by TMZ. A vehicle followed closely behind carrying Spears’ luggage and belongings. Both cars headed back to Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, California.

The 37-year-old Spears reportedly checked into the facility in late March after her doctors tried to wean her off the medication she was taking, in hopes to put her on different medication. According to TMZ, she became “unstable” and “unwilling to cooperate with doctors” after trying the medication cocktail.

Spears appeared to confirm she was seeking help with a cryptic Instagram post just before checking into the facility. “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time’ [smiley face emoticon],” she wrote, adding, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.”

Spears also shared a video on her Instagram page to ease some concern among fans after rumors surfaced she was being held at the facility against her will. The podcast Britney’s Gram reported the singer was committed in mid-January after she refused to take prescription medication.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me,” Spears said in the video. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Spears further explained what was going on in the caption, revealing that her family and team have been getting death threats because of the rumors.

“I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago,” Spears wrote in a caption, referencing her controversial former manager. “I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment [four flower emojis] You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” she continued.

She also thanked fans for their support, but said she needs “a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way.”

Spears also shared a workout video from the facility Wednesday, announcing she lost five pounds.

As for Lufti, he took to Twitter to deny Spears faking the emails at the center of the rumors, reports The Daily Mail.

Before driving Spears home on Thursday, Asghari told TMZ Spears was “doing great.”

“My baby’s doing great… thanks for your concern. Thank you very much, she’s doing amazing,” Asghari said. “To her fans, they’re so amazing to be concerned, she’s doing great… nobody needs to worry, she’s doing amazing. She’ll be back soon.”

