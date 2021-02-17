Britney Spears Gives Sister Jamie Lynn Spears' 2-Year-Old Daughter 'Cutest Purses'

✖

Britney Spears sent one of her nieces the cutest gift! Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears shared a photo on social media of her 2-year-old daughter, Ivey, with two adorable purses that the pop singer sent and said she absolutely loves them. In the photo, Ivey wears a unicorn purse hanging from one side, while she's holding the other pink purse in her hand.

"Auntie always sending the cutest purses for my girl," Jamie Lynn captioned the photo, which you can see here from Us Weekly. "@britneyspears she loves em all." She then proceeded to share a video of Ivey showing off her new gifts as well. Jamie Lynn is also the mother to Maddie, 12. Spears loves to spoil her nieces and did so in 2017 when she took them to Disney World along with her sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14. In 2019, Maddie and Ivey had a massive pool party at their aunt's Thousand Oaks, California mansion as well.

While Spears loves spoiling her nieces, Jamie Lynn also loves spending time with her nephews. In July 2019, she treated them to a baseball game and captioned her memory with, "Everyone had a good time at the @braves game" as she posed for a selfie with them.

While Spears' fans have been defending the 39-year-old for almost a decade following her conservatorship in 2008, the "Free Britney" movement has only gained more momentum and attention following the documentary New York Times Presents "Framing Britney Spears. Fans and onlookers were left shocked after learning what those close to the pop star think and feel in regards to her day-to-day life under her father Jamie Spears' control.

Following the release of the film over Super Bowl weekend, fans feel they need to fight even harder for Spears in hopes she'll gain her freedom again. Spears has broken her silence since its release and her boyfriend Sam Asghari admitted he has "zero respect" for her dad, calling him a "d—" and revealing how controlling he's been over the years.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he wrote via his Instagram stories following the documentary's release. "In my opinion Jamie is a total d—. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."