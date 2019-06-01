Britney Spears Reportedly ‘Very Happy’ Attending Son’s 8th Grade Graduation

Britney Spears celebrated a big milestone for one of her sons this week.

The pop star was spotted attending 13-year-old son Sean Preston’s eighth grade graduation this week as she continues to focus on her health.

“She was very happy to be a part of the graduation,” a source told PEOPLE of the special occasion. Spears also shares 12-year-old son Jayden James with ex Kevin Federline.

“Kevin and [his wife] Victoria attended as well,” the insider added of Federline and Victoria Prince, whom he married in August 2013. (They have two daughters, Jordan Kay, 7, and 4-year-old Peyton Marie.)

“Britney is always very proud of her boys when it comes to school. They take their school work very seriously,” the source added.

The mother-of-two has been spending quality time with her sons after she left treatment at the end of April, and continues to cope with her father Jamie’s recovery after he suffered a life-threatening medical emergency in 2018.

“Britney loves her boys and is always so excited to see them. They mostly stay at Kevin’s house, but often visit Britney,” another source recently told the outlet. “The boys are very busy with school, sports activities and homework during the week.”

Spears, who is currently focusing on herself and looking into the terms of her conservatorship in court, made headlines earlier this month when her manager Larry Rudolph claimed she might never perform again amid her professional hiatus.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he told TMZ at the time.

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” he added. “If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

After paparazzi spotted her days later, Spears said she would “of course” perform again.

Rudolph later clarified his claims in a statement to Billboard.

“Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That’s not what I said,” he said. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”