Britney Spears' Mom Reportedly Arranged for Split Following Quickie Las Vegas Wedding

Several members of Britney Spears's family are under fire for their alleged mistreatment of the pop singer, and now her mother Lynne Spears is the latest to take some heat. In 2004, Spears was married to her childhood sweetheart, Jason Alexander, after a quick whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas, however, reports are just now coming out that alleges her mother had a lot to do with their split 55 hours after tying the knot. According to divorce attorney Mark Goldberg, Alexander's claims to him reveals quite a bit.

"Jason was looking for advice. He was very emotional and upset," the 80-year-old lawyer said according to Fox News. "Britney had called him to come to Las Vegas. She was there with friends as I recall, and she paid for his airfare to come. As I remember it, it was Britney's idea to get married. He said they hadn't been drinking or doing drugs — or at least they weren't drunk."

Goldberg went on to explain that he double checked they weren't intoxicated when they said "I do" and he was reassured that they weren't. Just days after they made their union official, Spears had the marriage annulled via a petition that claimed she "lacked understanding of her actions." It's now being said that her mother had a lot to do with that decision. In the latest news, Spears has been accusing her family of having a lack of support for her during her conservatorship.

The former couple grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana together. While Goldberg believes the two had genuine love between the two, when Spears shared the exciting news with her mother, that's when things took a turn. "It was the mother interfering in and inserting herself into her daughter's life," he claimed. "She came to Las Vegas, threw Jason out and got him a plane ticket home." Apparently Lynne and Spears's management team were the ones who organized the entire thing in efforts to make moves on splitting the couple up for good.

Goldberg says he gave Alexander some professional advice saying that he believed Alexander could take legal action in order to fight the annulment, however, when all was said and done, Alexander abided by Spears's management's rules and chose to let her move forward with such actions. Spears would later marry Kevin Federline who she was married to from 2004 to 2006. The two share two children together, Sean and Jayden.