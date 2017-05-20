Britney Spears Shows Off Figure With Her ‘Little Black Dress’

Briteny Spears might have made her musical debut when she was just a teen, but now that she’s 35, she might be in the best shape of her life. The singer recently took to Instagram to show off a variety of outfits that showed off her impeccable figure, including a token skimpy black dress.

Friday night fun… thanks for the little black dress @pninatornai 💖 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 19, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

The singer’s revival concerts in Las Vegas pushed the singer’s physical fitness to their limits, necessitating the need to regularly hit the gym. Clearly proud of the body she possesses, Spears regularly posts photos of all the hard work that goes into her figure, in addition to sharing the rewards.

Another popular subject in Spears’ Instagram posts is her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who also has a role in her revival concerts.

When recalling their initial meeting, Spears revealed, “I think we were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time.”

She added, “”So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea—I mean, he knows my name—but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.”

When speaking with AMP 103.7, 35-year-old Spears went further into detail about the couple’s relationship.

“We started talking about sushi and the things we like,” she said. “[I said,] ‘We should go to sushi one day…yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s just do this and let’s do this,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the [shoot].’ So it wasn’t even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?”

Despite the success of Spears’ revival concerts, her manager has confirmed that the performances will conclude in December.

The manager explained, “We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided. We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas,” in a recent interview.”



As far as what could be next for Spears, it sounds like anything is possible, as her manager confessed, “She might tour, she might work on a new album. It’s too early to talk specifics about anything.”

