Britney Spears Congratulates Sister Jamie Lynn on New Baby Girl

Britney Spears’ littler sister Jamie Lynn Spears gave birth to her second child on Thursday, and the pop idol couldn’t be happier.

Spears posted a photo of Jamie holding baby Ivey from her hospital bed on Thursday evening with husband Jamie Watson by her side.

I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to @jamielynnspears and the whole family – I love you all so much!!! pic.twitter.com/o3M8IdSS4h — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 12, 2018

“I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to [Jamie Lynn Spears] and the whole family — I love you all so much!!!” Spears wrote.

The child actress announced Ivey Joan Watson’s birth exclusively to PEOPLE.

“We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!” Jamie said.

She explained the middle name was chosen to honor a deceased relative.

“Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known,” Jamie wrote.

The Zoey 101 actress gave birth to her first child, Maddie Briann Aldridge, on June 19, 2008 when she was just 17 years old. Aldridge’s father, Casey Aldridge, had been dating Jamie for two years by the time they announced they were expecting a child in December 2007. They got engaged in March 2008, but called it off in March 2009 and officially split in February 2010.

Jamie and Watson, a voice actor, met shortly after her split from Aldridge and the two married in March 2014.

She announced her pregnancy back in December with a photo of her holding hands with Maddie and Watson.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone … sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” she wrote. “2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist.”

Jamie continued, “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I [CAN’T] wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally.”

Jamie wasn’t the only star to give birth to a child on Thursday, as reality television personality Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a daughter, around 4 a.m.