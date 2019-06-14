Britney Spears Gives Fans a Look Inside Massive Closet Amid Restraining Order Drama

Britney Spears has been extremely active on Instagram over the past several weeks, giving fans a look at her workouts, recent vacation and now, closet.

On Thursday, the singer used the platform to share a tour of her newly organized closet, revealing that she had come home from her trip to Miami to find that her housekeepers had organized the space according to the color and style of her clothes.

“I just got home! Guess what the housekeepers just did to my closet?” she happily told the camera while wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top and denim shorts. “All whites, color organization! All bright, all flowers, all hoodies, all blue, all black,” she added as the camera panned through the closet. “All red, all black, all nighties, all winter, sweats, jackets.”

View this post on Instagram New Closet … A New World 😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 13, 2019 at 4:58pm PDT

“New Closet … A New World,” she captioned the clip.

Spears’ tour comes as she and her father, Jamie Spears, were granted an extension of the previous restraining order they had received against Britney’s former manager Sam Lufti. A judge granted the pair a permanent, five-year restraining order against Lufti during a court hearing on Thursday, which Jamie was present for. Britney did not attend.

Lufti must stay 200 yards away from Britney, her parents, Jamie and Lynn, and her two sons, Sean and Jayden. He is not allowed to reach out to the star or her family and must refrain from making disparaging remarks about Britney.

The Blast reports that while in court, Jamie referenced a text Lufti allegedly sent Jamie Watson, who is married to Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The text reportedly said that Lufti could help change Britney’s conservatorship so that her mother, Lynne, was in charge rather than Jamie Spears. Watson sent the message to Jamie and Jamie contacted his attorneys.

In addition, Britney’s legal team claimed that Lufti had been sending harassing and threatening texts and tweets to Britney and her family and that his messages have caused the singer “severe mental trauma.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @britneyspears