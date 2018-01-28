Britney Spears Shows off Why Pink Is Her Best Color

We finally know what Britney Spears‘ favorite color is, and she’s rocking it in her newest Instagram post.

The pop superstar took to social media on Saturday to flaunt her body in a tight, pink dress in a new video post.

“Pink has always been my favorite color,” Spears captioned the photo with a slew of emojis.

Spears recently ended a five-year residency at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, but sources say she won’t be gone for long.

According to Us Weekly, the “Toxic” singer signed a new deal to perform at the Monte Carlo resort’s Park Theater starting in 2019. Fellow pop star Lady Gaga is set to begin a 74-date stint at the Park in December.

Bruno Mars, Ricky Martin and Cher also have recurring performances in the same theater.

Spears also announced she would be taking her Vegas “Piece of Me” show on the road in 2018, telling her 18.5 million Instagram followers tickets are on sale on her website. The tour will hit major U.S. cities as well as some parts of Europe.

With the end of her Vegas stint though, engagement rumors have also been heating up. Spears was seen wearing a big ring on her left finger in Hawaii this past week, leading fans to speculate that she and boyfriend Sam Asghardi are already engaged.

“[Britney] is really happy and I wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight in mid-January.

“Sam is really good with the boys and that makes Brit really happy. She cares a lot that the boys are comfortable with the person she’s dating.”

Asghardi, who met Spears when he was hired for her “Slumber Party” music video, is also “very understanding and flexible in regards to her work schedule, which is necessary,” the source told ET.

Spears shared an adorable video on New Year’s Day with Asghardi.