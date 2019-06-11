Britney Spears Claps Back at Paparazzi Who Allegedly Made Her Look Heavier in Photos

Britney Spears accused the paparazzi of Photoshopping photos to make her look heavier, insisting she is “skinny as a needle” in real life.

Spears, 37, is on a romantic Miami getaway with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and photos of her at the beach surfaced online. In one photo, Spears is seen in a tiny yellow bikini top and black bottom, while hanging out with Asghari on a boat.

Over the weekend, Spears took to her Instagram Story to post a video accusing the paparazzi of faking the photos to make her look 40 pounds heavier.

“Hello, and please don’t judge me, I look haggard right now,” Spears said in the now-expired video, reports Yahoo Celebrity. “My question to all of you is: A lot of fans … criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not [current] or they’re fake.”

“But no one ever really asks: Are the paparazzi pictures fake? And do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures? And is the news really real? It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in,” Spears continued. “Yesterday I went swimming. [In some paparazzi photos], I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now,” showing her body, “I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me: What is real?”

On Monday, Spears again accused the paparazzi of editing photos of her.

“People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images, but never do they question the paparazzi for selling your pic that they have messed with !!!! This was all done within the same 17 hours !!!!” Spears wrote.

“Good morning. So this is me on the day after my boat ride,” Spears said in the clip. “Do I look any different today than yesterday?”

Spears then shared one of the paparazzi photos she believes was manipulated to make her look heavier. That was followed by a quick clip of Spears twirling in her hotel room.

Spears paparazzi drama comes as her conservatorship issues unfold. In May, her father, Jamie Spears, expanded the conservatorship beyond California to include Spears’ home state Louisiana and two states she often visits, Florida and Hawaii.

Fans have also been concerned that Spears might not be in control of her social media account. There were rumors the page’s posts were actually old videos and photos being passed off as new posts. However, Asghari has been clearly seen in most of Spears’ recent posts, especially since her short rehab stint in April.

Spears has also taken a break from performing, following her extended Las Vegas residency. Late last month, she was seen celebrating her 13-year-old son Sean Preston’s eighth-grade graduation. Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline are also parents to 12-year-old son Jayden.

