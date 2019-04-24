Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Mental Health Treatment With New Video

Britney Spears addressed fans Tuesday to ease fans’ concerns amid reports of her stay at a mental health facility.

The pop superstar returned to Instagram in a new clip where she addressed fans, assuring them there is nothing for them to worry about as she takes time off to work on her mental health, despite reports last week she was being held against her will.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me,” Spears said in the clip. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

While she kept things brief in the video, Spears included a lengthy caption where she addressed some of the rumors circulating on social media.

The rumors first began after the podcast, Britney’s Gram, first reported through sources that the singer had been committed against her will in mid-January after she began to refuse to take her prescribed medication.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said,” Spears began in the caption of the clip.

“I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” she continued. “Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment [four flower emojis] You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”

She then addressed her fans, who have begun the #FreeBritney campaign, and even held a protest Monday in Los Angeles to demand she be set free after the reports first surfaced.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” Spears wrote, ending her post by adding. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

The new post comes just hours after her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari told TMZ the singer was doing great and assuring fans they had nothing to worry about concerning Spears’ safety.

Spears reportedly entered a mental health facility in the beginning of April in order to take some time for herself as her family continues to stick together through her father, Jamie Spears’ continuing health problems.