Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Updates Singer’s Health Amid Fan Concerns

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari says there nothing to worry about as the pop star’s mental health facility stay continues.

The model was approached by reporters Tuesday in Los Angeles, and he briefly spoke out on his girlfriend’s health amid reports she was committed against her will.

“My baby’s doing great… thanks for your concern,” Asghari told TMZ. “Thank you very much, she’s doing amazing.”

The singer also sent a message to fans, who have ferociously advocated for Spears’ release from the mental health facility following reports she was first committed against her will.

“To her fans, they’re so amazing to be concerned, she’s doing great… nobody needs to worry, she’s doing amazing. She’ll be back soon,” Asghari added before driving away.

The personal trainer’s update comes just days after he and Spears were photographed leaving the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, with the singer’s appearance sparking concern among fans.

“She looks as drugged and confused as Amanda Bynes looked, not like someone who’s been properly medicated,” one fan tweeted when the photo first leaked. “And they say she is happy and well if this isn’t a staged setup I don’t know what is, they completely contradicted themselves in relation to the Blast article.”

Fan concerns first came after podcast, Britney’s Gram, first reported sources claiming the “Hold It Against Me” singer had been committed to the facility by her father after she began to refuse to take her medication as prescribed.

The claims led fans to began the #FreeBritney trend on social media, and also held a protest in Los Angeles to call out the unfair treatment against her.

While Spears has not commented publicly on the controversy, a source recently told PEOPLE that a combination of the stress of her father’s illness, and a new adjustment to her prescribed medication is what led Spears to make the decision to enter the facility.

“She recognized she needed to focus on her own health and sought treatment,” the source said. “No one forced her to go.”

Sister Jamie Lynn Spears also seemingly responded to social media critics Tuesday, sharing a throwback video of herself and her sister being hounded by paparazzi.

“10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after,” the 28-year-old Zoey 101 alum captioned the post. “I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can [get the f— out of here] with all the comments about what you don’t understand.”

She continued, “Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the ‘blank’ outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth.”