Brie Bella Makes Fun of Twin Sister Nikki’s ‘Uncomfortable and Awkward’ Dating Life

Nikki Bella is getting back into the dating scene, and her twin sister Brie loves watching all her misadventures.

The WWE Superstars stopped by The Tonight Show to chat about the new season of Total Bellas, and the conversation soon turned to Nikki’s life since her breakup from John Cena.

“It’s tough, but I’ve been doing so amazing,” Nikki said. “That’s more of what you see this season. It’s like ‘Freedom Nikki’ and ‘New Nikki’ … [Brie] thinks I’m having a mid-life crisis, but I like to drive Ferraris and go fast and smoke cigars.”

Brie then chimed in to reveal that she’s been helping Nikki dip back into the dating pool.

“It’s nice to see her more free and moving on, but you do see tough times and that’s why you have a sister to help you put on dates,” Brie said.

Nikki replied, “She’s the worst at that.”

“I’m kinda, I don’t want to say playing the field because I’m not like that, but like I’m having fun going on dates with a bunch of people,” Nikki said, noting she went out with her DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Brie added, “I’m married so I get to like see this, how uncomfortable and awkward she is and I love it because I’m never going to be like this for the rest of my life.”

The twins then talked with host Jimmy Fallon about one of the odder aspects of dating as a realty TV star: Your dates are filmed and you have to relive them as you watch. In particular, a date with Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus proved to be particularly hard to watch.

“It is embarrassing to watch yourself back on dates,” Nikki said.

Brie replied, “I watched it back and I was embarrassed for her. I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s how you are on dates?’ I feel like I need to teach her…I feel like I’m married and I know more.”

“Because you watch ‘The Bachelor?’” Nikki replied in jest.

As previews for the next episode show, Nikki is get a fresh start in the San Diego dating scene. However, she first has to deal with nosey fans discovering her new beachfront home.

Total Bellas airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC