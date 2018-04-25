Brie Bella Planning Girls Trip With Nikki on What Would Have Been Her Wedding Day

Nikki Bella and ex-fiance John Cena shocked fans when they ended their engagement three weeks before they were supposed walk down the aisle on May 5.

“I’m throwing some stuff out there to her. We might do something, we are deciding. There’s a part of her that just wants to be home,” sister Brie Bella told PEOPLE Tuesday.

“But I told her and I told my husband [Daniel Bryan], if we have to go to wine country, you’re just going to have to watch [our daughter] Birdie. I just told her, you lead the way and I’ll follow,” the Total Bellas star said of Bella, who made her first public appearance without her 4.5-carat diamond engagement ring on Saturday.

“If it’s at home and eating pizza and devouring ice cream, I’m down for that or if I want to escape to Napa and down a lot of wine, I’m down for that as well,” Brie added.

Brie also opened up about how escaping to Napa would hold a special significance for the Bella sisters.

“Napa is literally our heaven on earth. Every time we go there, we can let our brains just shut down,” Brie explained. “It’s vacation, but because it’s not a full day to travel there, you’re not exhausted, and when we land in Napa, we get this energy from the vineyard. We love sitting out and hearing the birds and feeling the breeze and looking out at the greens and drinking great wines. I think the experience of wine-tasting is fun because you’re learning something. Now we have our own wine there, too,” the mother of one says about their line, Belle Radici.

“It’s fun because we go to Napa and we’ve made such close friends there. People feel like family. We all hang out and it’s like we can get a little business done but then we just relax. Any time we need to recharge or need a break from the limelight, we go to Napa,” Brie continued.

Bella and Cena announced their split on April 15 after six years of dating. The WWE stars got engaged in April 2017.

Bella is reportedly the one who pulled the plug on the six-year relationship, with a source telling PEOPLE that she was “convinced” his proposal meant that had changed his mind about not wanting kids, because he had never wanted to get married again, either.

“When [Cena] proposed, he convinced [Bella] that he was a changed man. And if he can change his mind about never wanting to get married, why wouldn’t he change his mind about not wanting kids?” a source told PEOPLE.

“They have had an on and off relationship for years. It’s no secret that they didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of things, but, when you’re in love, you turn a blind eye. And that’s what Nikki did,” the source said.

“When Nikki changed her stance about wanting kids, everyone knew that wasn’t her. You can’t take motherhood away from a woman,” the source added.

Cena has not been on WWE television since his quick loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 on April 8. Aside from a number of Instagram posts potentially related to the split, the Blockers star has remained silent.

He did however reveal in an interview with Us Weekly a month before the split that he and Bella would go months without seeing each other due to their busy schedules.

“Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff. It takes being able to mesh two lives,” Cena said. “She’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time and it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”