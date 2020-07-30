'Breaking Bad' Star Bryan Cranston Reveals He Had Coronavirus, Donates Plasma

✖

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, and is now donating plasma in the fight against it. Cranston revealed the news on his Instagram page, sharing a video of himself discussing his previous diagnosis, and explaining that he had mild symptoms. He also filmed himself donating plasma at a UCLA donation center.

In the caption on his post, Cranston wrote, "Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well."

Cranston is not the only celebrity to contract the coronavirus and then give plasma, as both Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson did back in April. The pair reveled in March that they had been diagnosed with the virus, and then the following month they shared that they had donated plasma. Hanks has since been very outspoken about the practice of social distancing and wearing face masks in public, to help slow the spread of coronavirus, recently saying that he has "no respect" for those who choose not to follow the CDC guidelines for being in public during the pandemic.

In a video clip shared by the Associated Press, Hanks said, "I simply do not get it. It is, literally, the least you can do," in refernece to anyone who refuses to wear a mask in public. He went on to say, "If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they could do, I wouldn't trust them with a driver's license. I mean, when you drive a car you gotta obey speed limits, you gotta use your turn signal, [and] you gotta avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can't do those three things, then I get it, you shouldn't be driving a car. If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I don't understand. I got no respect for you. I don't buy your argument."