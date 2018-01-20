Brandi Glanville Slams Gerard Butler After He Cringes Over Their Hookup

Brandi Glanville is not happy with Gerard Butler’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance.

Butler stopped by Cohen’s show on Wednesday and appeared to cringe when discussing his hookup with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Glanville took to Twitter to respond to Butler’s actions.

“Let’s set the record straight,” she tweeted mentioning TMZ. “Gerard Butler hit on me at a party, asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f— off.”

She continued, “Gerard Butler did not [know] my last name or what I did that is true but he hit on me and asked me out end of story. Moving on.”

“I’m sorry but when you meet someone that clearly doesn’t know who you are, are you suppose to be a d— and say bye I’m famous????” she added.

According to PEOPLE, Glanville let it slip once that she and Butler had hooked up during a WWHL appearance in 2012, telling Cohen that the fling “wasn’t a one-nighter, it was just a little week of fun.”

Days after the appearance, paparazzi asked Butler about the fling and he had no idea what they were talking about.

On Wednesday, Butler stopped by the live talk show and Cohen brought up the hookup.

“We had Brandi Glanville on the show a few years ago, and she kind of spurted out that you two had a fling,” Cohen said. “Were you shocked by that when that got in the news?”

Butler — jokingly — appeared to cringe, then quickly tried to change the subject before explaining that he didn’t know Glanville’s last name at the time, or that she was a celebrity.

“I had no idea who she was,” he said. “And I kept saying, ‘What do you do?’ She goes, ‘It doesn’t matter. It’s not important.’ “

“Anyway, we hung out, we had fun, and then I never saw her again,” Butler said. “Suddenly, I was walking down the street with a director and these guys from TMZ go, ‘Hey, what about you and Brandi Glanville?’ And I’m like, ‘Who’s Brandi Glanville?’ because I didn’t even know her last name. So I’m like, ‘Who’s Brandi Glanville?’ She got pretty upset.”