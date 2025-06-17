Brad Pitt Says He’ll Only Team Up With Tom Cruise Again Under One Circumstance

Brad Pitt says he’d be open to teaming up with fellow A-lister Tom Cruise again—but only under one condition.

In a new interview with E! News to promote his upcoming sports drama F1, Pitt shared a story of how he and Cruise would race go-karts together after filming had wrapped for the day on 1994’s Interview with the Vampire.

Cruise recently praised F1 while promoting the latest Mission: Impossible film, which Pitt called “so sweet.” When the interviewer asked what it’d take to see the two collaborate again, Pitt laid out his one rule.

“Well, I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and s— like that, so when he does something again that’s on the ground,” he joked.

F1 director Joseph Kosinski also directed Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, which took in a supernova-sized amount of money at the box office to the tune of $1.5 billion. It is the biggest hit of Cruise’s career thus far.

In a recent GQ interview, Kosinski compared the two actors’ stunt capabilities, saying that while both actors are very capable and “have a natural talent for driving,” Cruise “always pushes it to the limit…I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more.”

Graham Kelly, the vehicle supervisor on F1, was a bit more blunt on what would’ve happened had Cruise starred in the film instead of Pitt.

“We’d have had a crash. Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean really to the limit. That terrifies me,” he said. “I’ve done loads of Mission: Impossibles with Tom and it’s the most stressful experience for someone like me building cars for him, doing stunts with him. Whereas Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he’d be the first to say, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to do that.’”

F1 will premiere in theaters on June 27.