Brad Pitt Reunites With Ex Jennifer Aniston at Her Christmas Party

Talk about a major blast from the past. According to E! News, Brad Pitt reportedly made an appearance at Jennifer Aniston‘s Christmas party over the weekend, and he joined a bevy of famous guests at the bash.

Not only was Pitt in attendance at the party, but E! News reported that he was actually one of the first ones to arrive and one of the last to leave.

“Brad arrived a little after 7 p.m. and most guests started arriving soon after,” a source told the publication. “He was among the first arrive and the second to last guest to leave at close around 11 p.m.”

In addition to Pitt, E! News reported that Gwyneth Paltrow (another one of Pitt’s exes), Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson, Lisa Kudrow, and Reese Witherspoon were also at the party.

“It appeared to be a pretty low key casual affair, a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays,” an insider told the publication. “The guests were all dressed comfortable and fairly casual.”

“It was festive and elegant. Caterers must have arrived earlier in the day to set up but it was all ready by the time her guests arrived,” the source continued about Aniston’s party. “It was low key and not crowded. It was probably about 50 guests celebrating with her.”

While Aniston and Pitt previously separated in 2005 after about four years of marriage, the two have apparently kept in touch in recent years. According to E! News, the actors are on such positive terms that Pitt even attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party back in February.

It’s also possible that the exes could reunite once more on Jan. 5, the date of the Golden Globes, as they’re both nominated for awards.

“There’s no awkwardness and they are friendly,” a source told E! News about a possible reunion at the awards ceremony. “They wish each other the best and are on good terms.”

“They’ve been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally,” the source added. “If they run into each other they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other.”

According to Us Weekly, Pitt and Aniston started talking again in May 2016 after the Friends actor’s mother, Nancy Dow, passed away. “Brad contacted Jen after her mom died, and she was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,” a source told the publication.

Clearly, based on their recent get-togethers, Pitt and Aniston’s friendship has been right back on track ever since they reconnected.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images