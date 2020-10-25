Brad Pitt Follows Sam Elliott's Support of Joe Biden by Narrating Latest Campaign Ad

✖

Brad Pitt is joining Sean Penn, Sam Elliot, and many others to support Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Pitt lent his voice to Biden's latest campaign ad, premiering during the World Series on Saturday night. The clip is the latest to premiere during the MLB marquee event.

"America is a place for everyone – those who chose this country, those who fought for it – some Republicans, some Democrats, and most, somewhere in between, all looking for the same thing: Someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain," Pitt says in the ad after a montage of clips showing Biden enjoying time with supporters across the nation. "To listen, to bring people together. To get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours. To look you in the eye, treat you with respect and tell you the truth. To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn't. To be a president for all Americans."

NEW: Brad Pitt narrates a new ad Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is airing during tonight’s World Series. pic.twitter.com/Tgfm1Z2OIe — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 24, 2020

Biden's campaign didn't disclose how much the ad cost, according to The Hill. However, they did raise an astounding $383 million in September. The ad echoes the one featuring Sam Elliot from earlier in the week during game one of the World Series.

"There is only one America," Elliot narrates the earlier ad. "No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that's possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other. And choose a president who brings out our best. Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there."

The message is one that Biden has strongly held to during debates with President Donald Trump, who is under fire for his reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and his insistence on blaming Democratic states and cities as the real issues holding the nation back.

The 60-second spot during the World Series, first viewed by CNN, makes the case for the Democratic nominee's character, painting him as a candidate who would bring the country together and work as hard for those who voted for him as those who did not. https://t.co/I3cRql9Kxh — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 24, 2020

Biden's strategy does seem to be working in his favor. Sean Penn echoed a lot of American citizens in their feelings toward Biden as president. Before the primaries, Biden was a lukewarm candidate at best. Today, he's in a far different position against Trump and his sideshow.

"Just heard Biden on Covid strategy. He's dead-on. I've been working test sites since day one. Talking to Fauci & all the top scientists. It's EVERYTHING that will get America back to work and FLOURISHING," Penn wrote about his feelings toward Biden. "I'd been ambivalent about Biden. My ambivalence is gone. Biden for America."

Biden has the star power on his side, without a doubt. Will it translate into victory on election day? We'll have to see. It'll likely be a bit until we know about the official winner of the election.