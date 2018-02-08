Brad Pitt Crashes Car in Three-Car Pileup

Brad Pitt was involved in car crash on Monday in Los Angeles while driving his Tesla. The Fight Club actor reportedly hit a Nissan Altima, which then hit a Kia Soul.

Pitt was photographed appearing unharmed on the side of the road speaking with both drivers. He took photos of the fender benders on all three cars, then exchanged information with the other two drivers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on the smiles and friendly handshake (from photos seen at The Daily Mail), there was no animosity between the three. Pitt was the only person in his car at the time of the accident.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor’s ongoing divorce from Angelina Jolie is still being sorted out as of this week. The two split in 2016, but this week filed an extension at a courthouse in Los Angeles for more time to negotiate child custody.

Pitt and Jolie began dating in 2005 after the relationship reportedly sparked on the set of the action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The two did not officially marry until 2014. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Three of the couples six children were adopted internationally from Cambodia, Vietnam and Ethiopia.

In January, a source close to the couple told Life & Style that the two might be approaching some type of truce when it comes to custody.

“Brad and Angelina are near an amicable agreement on the kids,” the source said. “They’re in a better place than they have been in a long time and should be settling their divorce and custody agreement by sometime in February.”

Pitt was also at the center of rumors at the start of 2018 that he was trying to plan a reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at a ski resort in Aspen.

“They’ve been growing closer ever since Jen reached out to Brad after his split from Ange,” a source told Star. “Jen has been a real source of comfort and strength for Brad, and during their long talks, they realised just how strong their bond still is.

“When Jen mentioned that she was planning to go skiing with friends in Aspen after New Year’s, a light bulb went off in Brad’s head. He said he could fly over in his private jet and meet up with her there. He pointed out that they could even hit the slopes together, since no one would recognise them in their ski masks, goggles and helmets. Jen thought it was genius.”