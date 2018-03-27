Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Both Reportedly Dating Other People

If the latest reports are true, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are both moving on with their love lives.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jolie has been “seeing” someone as of late, but most people won’t know who he is.

“Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie has told some friends she isn’t ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent,” a source said. “He isn’t a celebrity or high profile in any way.”

The source emphasized that the relationship isn’t serious, but that the 42-year-old actress needed some form of companionship.

“Angie was in a very bad place after [her] split,” the source said. “Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful.”

Finally, the source emphasized fans should not expect a reunion between the two Hollywood A-listers anytime soon.

“People talk about them reuniting, but it will never happen,” the source said. “Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they’ve attempted therapy with the [six] children [they share], they can barely be in the same room together.”

The two first started dating after working together on the 2005 action comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and were spotted together just one month after Pitt had filed for divorce from Jennifer Aniston. The two finally announced their engagement in 2012 after dating for seven years. They married in 2014, but Jolie filed for a divorce in September 2016.

A separate source also told Entertainment Tonight that Pitt has been casually dating recently. Just like Jolie, he isn’t dating anybody famous either.

“He’s very private about who he’s seeing, but he does continue to casually date,” the second source said. “The women he sees are not in the public eye.”

The source’s report counters a different source’s account from earlier in the month who told The Sun Pitt was planning on stay celibate for a full year.

During a recent interview with InStyle, Jolie discussed her effort on aging gracefully.

“I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother [Marcheline Bertrand], and that warms me,” Jolie said. “I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive–I’m living and getting older.”

“Don’t love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure,” she admitted. “I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn’t about a structure or an appearance. It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age.”