Bob Barker's Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Barker's cause of death has been revealed. According to the 99-year-old Price Is Right legend's death certificate, obtained by TMZ, he had Alzheimer's disease, which has never been mentioned before in public. TMZ reports the documents say Barker died "years" after beginning to fight Alzheimer's, but it's not clear how long his illness lasted. During Barker's lifetime, he suffered a number of falls and minor skin cancer battles and was hospitalized two times due to issues with his back that occurred in 2018.

The longtime television presenter passed away of natural causes on Aug. 26 at the age of 99, according to his longtime publicist Roger Neal, and he confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that there will be neither a funeral nor a memorial service, as per the request of Barker. Additionally, Neal shared with the press that Barker will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills next to his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, with whom he was married for 36 years prior to her passing in 1981.

Last month, Neal shared "with profound sadness" that Barker, remembered by Neal as "the World's Greatest MC who ever lived" had passed away from natural causes at the Hollywood Hills residence he had called home for many years. Barker's girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, added in a statement, per PEOPLE, "I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed."

His Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been adorned with flowers following news of his passing, NBC News reported. Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement, "Bob Barker was a television legend who was very committed to the Hollywood community as well as being a huge proponent of animal welfare. He will be missed." According to CBS, Barker has made "countless people's dreams come true" for decades on The Price Is Right," while a PETA spokesperson said Barker's many years of work with the organization has cemented him as the nation's "animal rights treasure." A significant portion of Barker's estate will be distributed and donated to more than 40 animal rights organizations and military nonprofits, ensuring that he will continue to make a positive impact in the community even after he is gone.