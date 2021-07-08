'Blue Bloods' Star Sami Gayle Spent Her Week in Some Stunning Locales

Sami Gayle marked the start of summer with a jaw-dropping getaway. As the temperatures began rising, the Blue Bloods actress took a spontaneous trip to Iceland. Throughout her week-long getaway, the actress didn't shy away from dropping a few enviable photos documenting the trip on Instagram. Fans best know Gayle as Nicky Reagan, the only child of Erin Reagan and Jack Boyle, on the CBS police procedural drama. Gayle has starred in the role since 2010, quickly becoming a mainstay on the program from Season 2 to Season 10. The actress, however, had a limited presence in Season 11. In Season 10, Episode 5, it was revealed that Nicky would be leaving New York City to move across the country to pursue her career. During this time, Gayle, in real life, pent time attending Columbia University, ultimately graduating, and even starred in the Netflix film Candy Jar. Gayle made her return to the series later in Season 11. Back in the real world, Gayle recently embarked on a memorable trip. At the end of June and into the first week of July, the actress spent a few days in Iceland with her brother and his friend. During that time, her social media pages were flooded with idyllic scenery as Gayle showed off her getaway to fans. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of the actress' Iceland trip!

'I love spontaneity'

Just days after showing off her New York City style, Gayle, on June 29, shared with fans that she had hopped on a plane to Iceland. Sharing a truly draw-dropping video of some of the scenery, and declaring that she loves spontaneity, the actress told fans that "some of the best moments of my life were born from an impulsive decision — a last minute trip, an instinct to go somewhere I otherwise would not, etc." "So, earlier this week, when my brother asked me if I wanted to come with him and his best friend to Iceland, I immediately said yes and was on a plane a couple of days later. And, as you'll see in my stories, it was absolutely the right choice," she continued. "When opportunity knocks — if it's feasible — open the door. You never know what you might find, see and learn." As she began her trip, Gayle promised that she would bring fans along for the ride, writing, "are you ready to see some beyond incredible mountains, waterfalls, rainbows and more?!!!!!?"

Cool Adventures

Among the first adventures Gayle took part in was a boating trip on Iceland's chilly waters. With icebergs visible in the background, the actress posed for a picture with a large chunk of ice pulled from the blue waters, quipping, "On the rocks." The post sparked plenty of comments, with one of the actress' fans writing, "wow!! looks cool!!" to which Gayle agreed, responding, "So cooll!!!"

Happy Pride

During her trip, Gayle also seized the perfect opportunity for a perfect Pride Month post. As June came to an end, as her Iceland trip continued, Gayle traveled to view some of Iceland's lush greenery and waterfalls, with the sunlight catching the mist just right to create a double rainbow. Gayle captioned the post, "Love. Is. Love! Happy Pride Month!" She added a rainbow emoji.

'Somwhere over the rainbow'

Gayle certainly showed Iceland's waterfalls some love, because she dedicated not one, but two Instagram posts to them. On the same day as her Pride Month post, the Blue Bloods star shared a video of herself walking along the rocky shore towards a large waterfall, those two rainbows still visible. She wrote, "Somewhere over the rainbow…"

Coordinating otufit

Gayle didn't hesitate to get up to a little fun with her style, too, as she even began matching her outfits to the beautiful scenery around her. In an early July post, the actress shared a gallery of images as she visited a field of beautiful wild purple lupines, and for the excursion, she donned some purple, which was actually accidental. She captioned the post, "Remember a few days ago when I said I dressed to match my surroundings... Didn't intend for this, but got lucky. Welcome to the Lupine fields of Iceland."

Gorgeous geysers

Gayle continued to humorously match her outfits to the scenery on one of her last posts from the trip. Wearing black pants and a blue topped, the actress posed on a rocky cliff overlooking blue waters and a black sand shoreline. Gayle wrote, "Another day, another environment-coordinated outfit," and her fans were quick to show her some love. In the comments section, one person wrote, "That geyser was gorgeous! Thanks for taking us along on your tour!"