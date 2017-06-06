Blac Chyna Has Accidental Wardrobe Malfunction

Blac Chyna is no stranger to showing off some skin but the 29-year-old reality star exposed more of her body than she likely meant to during a night out in Los Angeles on Monday.

The photos show the former exotic dancer seated in her $350k Ferrari Spider wearing a denim button down shirt. Chyna’s top was unbuttoned far down enough that it accidentally flashed a look at her breast. When Chyna emerged from the vehicle, she still didn’t realize that her shirt-dress was revealing her body as further pictures were taken that leave nothing to the imagination.

The Rob & Chyna star paired denim shirt dress with a matching waist-cinching belt that flaunted her hourglass shape. She completed her look with a heavy-handed makeup touch and a pair of tan boots.

Most noticeably, Chyna wasn’t alone as she dined at the Celebrity hot spot eatery Barton G. She was accompanied by a mystery man who rode shotgun. The young man wore a black shirt with black pants and a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier in the evening on Monday, Blac Chyna gave her followers a glimpse of her outfit for the evening.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, captioned the snap: “Hair @kendrasboutique styled by @kellonderyck.”

Hair @kendrasboutique styled by @kellonderyck 😍😍 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Blac Chyna was spotted with a possible new man only days after her baby daddy Rob Kardashian was rumored to be in a relationship with Bad Girls Club star Mehgan James. However, sources close to the situation have claimed that James’ team fabricated the story that she was dating Rob in order to build her social media following. Learn more here.

Even though they do not appear to be dating at the moment, Rob Kardashian recently professed his love for Blac Chyna. In an Instagram post shared at the end of May, the 30-year-old Arthur George sock creator referred to Chyna as the “woman I love.”

“On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child,” he captioned the snap.

Rob has since deleted the post, but has gone on to share several other photos of Blac Chyna on social media.