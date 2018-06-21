Blac Chyna Split With Almighty Jay Because of His Reported Wandering Eye

Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay’s whirlwind three-month relationship reportedly came to an end due to his wandering eyes.

After three months of what seemed to be a loving and committed relationship, 30-year-old Blac Chyna and her 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, real name Jay Bradley, called it quits, and sources close to the mother of two have told TMZ that the split is a result of Jay’s flirtatious ways.

According to sources, the 18-year-old’s habit of sliding into other women’s DMs, much in the same way that he had slid into Chyna’s DM’s on Christian Mingle months earlier, left Chyna feeling disrespected. His frequent hanging out with other women and his wandering eyes only added to those feelings.

To add fuel to the fire, the sources close to Chyna claimed that the 18-year-old rapper got another woman pregnant during the same months that rumors swirled that he was expecting a child with Chyna. Jay even previously stated that he would be happy if he and Chyna had a child together.

“I don’t wear condoms. would not want to f— a b— I did not want to get pregnant. If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s— like ‘ohh daddy love you,’” he previously told reporters.

Those pregnancy rumors proved to be false, with Chyna quickly dispelling them, and the claims that Jay is expecting a little one with another woman have yet to be confirmed or denied, though a source close to the rapper told TMZ that there is “no confirmation” yet.

The couple’s relationship reportedly came to an end last week, with YBN Almighty Jay making the official announcement on an Instagram Story.

“@BlacChyna and I Are No Longer Together,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Chyna, who was reportedly the one to break things off, is reportedly doing well in the wake of the ending of the relationship.

“They split very recently. She’s doing really well. She is focused on her children, her health and her fitness,” a source close to the 30-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

The 30-year-old, who is mom to 5-year-old son King Cairo from her relationship with rapper Tyga and 17-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian from her engagement with Rob Kardashian, was recently spotted attending her son’s kindergarten graduation.

While things between her and YBN seem to have not ended on a good note, Chyna is also still embattled in feuds with her exes, recently taking to Instagram to slam her baby daddies and accuse them of not paying child support.