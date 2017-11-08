Everything You Need To Know About Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna’s NSFW Feud

Yesterday, Rob Kardashian broke the internet when he went on a social media meltdown against Blac Chyna and released NSFW pics of her. Up Next: Rob Kardashian Unleashes Nude Photos And Videos Of Ex Blac Chyna The feud may have been boiling up for a while now, though, as the two have been seen together off and on for the past few months. Recently, for Father's Day, they took a family trip to Disneyland that sources said was full of bickering and contention. The flame of Rob's seemingly hopeful romanticism was doused by the fact that Chyna was very open about being "single and happy." Jump to now, and the two former lovers are engaged in a bitter and very public feud that has been playing out over many different social media platforms. We've compiled a list the events that led the reality TV couple to this point, as initially shared by ET Online, and also include what's happening now and what the future might hold. Scroll Down To Read Everything You Need To Know About Rob And Chyna's NSFW Feud

Accusations of Cheating Fireworks all over the nation had been extinguished, but Rob Kardashian was just getting started lighting things up. Taking to Instagram, Rob began posting screenshots of text messages between him and Chyna and accusing her of cheating on and taking advantage of him. He shared a video of her getting intimate with another man and captioned it, "Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f**king me and then this dude right after. U need help." In another post, he wrote, "This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250k of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care." prevnext

So long, Instagram... Along with comments like, "This is a pic Chyna just sent me before she f***ed another man in her house with my baby in the house and her son in the house," Rob posted nude photos of Chyna, which violates Instagram's community guidelines. He also added, "And for all u wondering why her d*mn nipples are so d*mn big thats cuz she had surgery after the baby was born on our anniversary January 25th that I paid 100k for and they really messed up on her nipples. Them s***s used to be so cute and now they so d*mn big!" Ultimately, Instagram couldn't let it stand and they took down his account. (Photo: Instagram | Rob Kardashian) prevnext

Hello, Twitter! After Instagram shut him down, Rob took his crusade over to Twitter where he continued unleashing his outrage. In one tweet he wrote, "Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat." "We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out." Rob said in another. Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017 As of now, the last thing he posted was, "I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right." prevnext

Money & Jewels Amidst the accusations of infidelity and the NSFW pics, Rob also claimed that he spent quite a lot of money on Chyna. His real issue here seems to be that he feels like she was ungrateful, but he also wanted her, and everyone, to know that he keeps receipts. He wrote, "I pay Lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the Rolls. Downpayment on your mom's car. I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. ... The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one." Rob also said, "Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video... of another man in our bed." He's clearly keeping track of those purchases. prevnext

Chyna Fires Back Not long after Rob began his vicious tirade, Chyna began firing back. She took to Snapchat to allege that Rob had been physically abusive of her. In a video, she said, "Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen !!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian." Chyna also accused Rob of cheating as well. In another video, she quipped, "Rob fall back. Robert f**k so many b**ches I can't even count." Robert has not confirmed nor denied these accusations. prevnext

Drug Use Allegations Not only has Rob accused Chyna of being a cheater and, essentially, a gold-digger, he's also accused her of illegal drug use. In a post he wrote, "I got receipts for days and when it comes to doing drugs and f**king dudes in the bed my daughter lays I don't play. So I don't care that this is the mother of my child." He continued, "I told Chyna a million times even after seeing and knowing this that I still will support and be there for her but I can't take this anymore so yes I'm being petty with this woman is fakes like we all good on Father's Day and begged me to go and staged the paparazzi to be there in front of her house and at Disneyland." Finally, Rob added, "I'm done with this woman thank God for God! Showing me the light!" prevnext

The Kardashian Family After all the accusations were out in the open for everyone to see and hear, then came the wait for the blowback. Many wondered what Rob's family would do and how they would respond. According to reports, the Kardashians are worried that Rob's meltdown damages their family brand, as well as putting his young daughter, Dream, a poor position. Sources near the family have reported that the Kardashian clan has jointly deemed this public feud unacceptable. Furthermore, they're said to be ashamed that the entire ordeal became as public as it has. Their worry is that this type of commotion on social media will only hurt the family's name. prevnext