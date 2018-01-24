Blac Chyna Lawyer: Kardashians Must Follow Rules, Too

While Keeping Up With the Kardashians producers beg the judge in Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s lawsuit against Blac Chyna to block Chyna’s document request, Chyna’s lawyer remains convinced her client will get her way.

High-profile legal expert, Lisa Bloom of TheBloomFirm.com, told PopCulture.com that due process is afforded everyone and even celebrities like the Rob and Kylie can not eliminate legal requirements and lawful requests.

“Celebrities like the Kardashian family and powerful companies like Bunim-Murray are required to follow the rules,” she said. “That means they are required to turn over documents related to this litigation, in which we seek to vindicate Chyna’s rights.

“We appreciate the court’s recent ruling allowing us to add allegations and we will see everyone in court for further hearings, where we expect to continue to prevail.”

On Jan. 16, Bunim-Murray Productions, the company behind KUWTK, filed documents as part of Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s lawsuit against Blac Chyna, The Blast reported earlier this week.

The production company argued that Chyna issued a subpoena demanding the company turn over all documents in their possession that include discussion of her, Rob or other members of the Kardashian family. However, Bunim-Murray said that their search yielded over 185,000 documents that matched her demands, and claim her document requests are overly broad and nothing more than a fishing expedition.

The production company said it also suspects Chyna of trying to obtain documents from them to use as evidence for her own lawsuit against Rob and members of his family. Bunim-Murray points out the subpoena she issued was related to Kardashian’s lawsuit against her — and argued she cannot be seeking documents to help her suit.

Bloom argues that the Kardashians’ legal team must comply to the rules and hand over the documents, which Bunim-Murray says would take a team of three lawyers, each working up to forty hours a week for nearly six months, to pull.

Despite all the ongoing legal drama, it appears Chyna does have a soft spot in her heart when it comes to Kim Kardsahian and Kanye West’s baby news.

Chicago West was born on Monday, and everyone in the celebrity sphere has been responding to the good news. Reporters from The Blast caught up with Chyna while she was out and about in Los Angeles last week.

“Are you happy about Kim and Kanye having a kid?” the reporter asked. “Baby girl?”

“Yeah,” Chyna said, pleasantly. “It’s always a blessing. They deserve blessings.” She didn’t have much else to say as she made her way into a store.