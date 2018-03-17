Blac Chyna Wishes Ex Rob Kardashian Happy Birthday Amid Legal Battle

Despite the fact that she’s no longer with him and is in a legal battle with his family, Blac Chyna reached across enemy lines on Saturday to wish her daughter’s father, Rob Kardashian, a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” Chyna wrote in her Instagram story Saturday, posting a throwback photo of the three of them together at a movie theater.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chyna and Kardashian started dating in 2016, and welcomed daughter Dream Nov. 10 of the the same year. The two broke up in December, quickly got back together, then broke up again in February 2017. Kardashian infamously went on a social media tirade against Chyna in July 2017, accusing her of cheating on him with multiple men and posting sexually explicit photos of her online.

This led to Chyna filing a restraining order against Kardashian, but the two managed to mend their relationship and agreed to settle their custody agreement over Dream by deciding to co-parent her.

The birthday wish comes as a surprise to fans who have been following Chyna, as she’s currently in a lawsuit with multiple members of the Kardashian and Jenner families over her reality show, Rob & Chyna, getting cancelled.

The latest update on the lawsuit, as was reported by PopCulture.com in February, was that Chyna was dropping Kourtney Kardashian from the civil lawsuit and adding in Kylie Jenner.

Many of Kardashian’s family members wished the 31 year old a happy birthday on Saturday, including his mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

“Happy birthday [Rob Kardashian]!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy,” Kris Jenner wrote in the caption of a collage of photos of the two.

“Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!!” Kim wrote while posting a throwback picture. “I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!!”

“Birthday Boy Bobby,” Kendall Jenner wrote, posting a photo of the two as children.

Sister, Kourtney Kardashian also posted a photo of a giant balloon display reading the words “Happy Birthday Rob,”