Blac Chyna Responds to Her Mom’s Remarks About Not Deserving Custody

Blac Chyna has responded to her mother’s remarks, about the reality TV personality not deserving custody of her daughter Dream.

Recently Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, called out her daughter, saying that she believes Dream should be in the custody of her father, Rob Kardashian.

“I don’t think nothing is wrong with children going with their dad ’til their mothers get, you know, better,” Toni said to TMZ. “It happens in everyday homes out here in America. It just happens.”

Chyna is now reportedly firing back at her mother, with sources close to the situation telling TMZ that she feels like because she has not had contact with Toni for the past couple of years she doesn’t believe her mother can accurately speak to her parenting abilities.

Regarding her relationship with Kardashian, sources close to him previously shared that his main concern right now is caring for his daughter.

“His biggest joy is being a dad to Dream. The whole family just adores her,” the source stated, then adding, “When it comes to Chyna, he really wants to move on. They don’t have a relationship and deal with Dream through an intermediary.”

“He’s still seeing his family and spending time with his sisters and mom, but he doesn’t like the social situations or being on camera right now,” the source also said, confirming that Rob avoids the family spotlight on purpose.

The former couple have been engaged in a heated child support battle lately, with Kardashian previously petitioning the court to request that his payments be lowered.

He stated that his income was not the same as it had been when the payment amount was handed down, and cited his public feud with Chyna as the reason for why.

Additionally, he explained that his money troubles became so dire that he was forced to sell part of his Arthur George sock company to his mother, Kris Jenner.

“When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company,” the court documents read.

“Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media,” the documents went on to say. “[Chyna’s] request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

At this time, a judge does not appear to have issued a new ruling on the child support payment battle.