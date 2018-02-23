Blac Chyna Says Woman in New Sex Tape Looks Like Her, but It’s Not

Blac Chyna is already dealing with a leaked sex tape of her own, but she now has an apparent copycat on her hands.

A 90-second clip of Chyna and her ex-boyfriend Mechie was posted to Twitter on Monday, and the former reality TV personality has since been working with lawyers to identify and charge the poster with “revenge porn.”

But another video that leaked on social media one day later featured an out-of-focus NSFW scene involving a women who looked like Chyna. The 13-minute video shows a woman with Chyna’s skin tone, body type, hairstyle and multiple tattoos alongside an African-American man.

The video first appeared on Twitter, but it has since spread to popular adult sites trying to pass the film off as Chyna’s.

Sources close to the model told TMZ that the woman in the blurry footage did hold a likeness to Chyna, but it is not her.

The 29-year-old’s legal team has reportedly fired off more than 20 cease and desist letters to the adult sites using Chyna’s name to promote the video. Her lawyers have also been focused on containing the initial footage of Chyna and Mechie from spreading online.

While they work to bring the footage down from the interwebs, the legal counsel are also working to identify the person who leaked the lewd video. Chyna’s rapper ex-boyfriend Mechie admitted he filmed the video in July 2017, but he used Chyna’s phone and never had a copy of it.

The celebrity’s high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom condemned the leakage as a crime to PopCulture.com exclusively Tuesday, saying, “Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”

“I’ll be reviewing these options with my client and we expect to take action very soon,” she added.

Bloom said that has a result of the leaked sex tape, Chyna’s career has suffered.

“The vast majority of adults are sexually active. Only women are shamed for it. Posting a video of a woman engaged in a sex act is designed to humiliate her, and it does. It also draws out haters eager to find something new to hate about,” Bloom told PopCulture.com Thursday.

Bloom continued, “My client Chyna is a young single mom who has always supported herself in legal occupations, including as a model, social media influencer and brand ambassador. She has lost jobs as a result of this most recent revenge porn incident, as brands do not want to be associated with her, even though what she was doing in the photo was a normal, consensual, adult activity.”

“It sickens me to read the online hate directed at her. Trolls should grow a conscience, and a heart,” Bloom added.

Chyna’s legal team plans to seek help from authorities to help identify and charge the person who leaked her private footage, but because it’s a “high-profile case,” they are required to schedule an appointment with a Los Angeles Police Department detective from the “proper unit” in order to file a report. In this case, that unit would be the robbery-homicide, which also deals with sexual assault.

Photo credit: Instagram / @blacchyna