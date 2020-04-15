Blac Chyna Dyes Daughter Dream’s Hair Blue

Blac Chyna has revealed that she recently dyed her daughter Dream’s hair blue, after the young girl “wanted to have colored hair like mommy.” In a post on Instagram, Chyna shared photos of the new look, featuring a smiling Dream with some dark blue locks. The former reality TV star also shared a video clip of her daughter twirling around and showing off her new hair style.

Many of Chyna’s followers have since commented on the photos, with one saying that they “love” Dream’s “Shirley Temple curls.” A number of other users praised the “beautiful” look. At least one user noted that Dream really “looks like them Kardashians.” Chyna shares Dream with Rob Kardashian, whom she was previously in a relationship with. The pair had their own reality show, a spinoff of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but that did not last long. They have since parted ways.

Chyna and Kardashian recently found themselves at odds, after it was reported that his younger sister Kylie had once taken Dream for a ride in the same helicopter that was involved in the January crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Chyna had her lawyer Lynne Ciani fire off a statement to the press on the matter. “Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash,” Ciani said.

“What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission,” the statement continued. Ciani then went on to say, “No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob [Kardashian] and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.” At this time, it does not appear that either Kardashian or Jenner have commented on the helicopter ride situation.