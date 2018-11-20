Blac Chyna Insists Dream Needs ‘Luxury Lifestyle’ in Heated Child Support Battle With Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna is insisting that her daughter Dream needs a “luxury lifestyle,” amid the reality star’s heated child support battle with Rob Kardashian.

Chyna took to Instagram to blast Kardashian — as well as rapper Tyga, the father of her son King Cairo — for not supporting her and their children enough.

“‘So’ my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” Chyna wrote in an Instagram Story. “As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve….WOW!!!”

Chyna’s new comments follow some similar comments she made a week ago in a now-deleted video clip on Instagram. “Work hard, Play harder! My s—! No Help! No Child Support! Stop the F—— Lies!”

Kardashian and Chyna have been locked in a new child support battle, after Kardashian filed legal paperwork to state that he does not believe he should have to pay the amount that was initially agreed to due to him making less money than Chyna.

“Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media,” he said in the legal documents. “Angela’s request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

Kardashian cites the very public feud he and Chyna have been going through since 2017 as the reason why he has had financial issues, saying that it cost him endorsement deals and forced him to have to sell half of his Arther George sock-line to his mother.

“When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company,” Kardashian explained.

“Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media,” he added. “[Chyna’s] request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

Kris Jenner provided a statement as well, confirming that Kardashian’s claims were in fact true.

“I helped Robert with his sock line business, Arthur George. I infused the business with capital, purchased goods, and set up distribution and fulfillment centers amongst other task,” she stated. “In exchange for the work I did and the money I put in, I acquired 50% interest in the business.”

A judge has reportedly halted all child support payments until the matter can be sorted out.